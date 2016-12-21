The Latest: Activists: at least 20 killed in Syria airstrike
In this Oct. 20, 2015 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Syria President Bashar Assad arrive for their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. With his victory in Aleppo, Assad appears to have survived a nearly six-year war to drive him from power, but he is now more dependent on outside powers than ever.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 min
|Cassandra_
|807
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|9 min
|Cassandra_
|6,354
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|26 min
|Ms Sassy
|214
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|1 hr
|Massage4094
|69
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|5 hr
|freedom2016
|359
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|15 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|7
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|15 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,040
