Tainted Bath Lotion Kills 74 in Russia
The death toll among people poisoned by drinking a tainted bath lotion in Siberia's Irkutsk region stands at 74, less than a week after the first cases were reported. About 31 people remain hospitalized from the effects of drinking " boyaryshnik " , the regional Health Ministry announced today .
