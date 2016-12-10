SOCAR to increase oil transportation through Russia in 2017
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR and Russia's Transneft have agreed on volumes of oil transportation via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline for 2017, a source in SOCAR reported. In 2017, SOCAR plans to export about 1.5 million tons of oil through Russia, while in 2016 this figure is expected to reach 1.3 million tons, according to the source.
