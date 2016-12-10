SOCAR to increase oil transportation ...

SOCAR to increase oil transportation through Russia in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Trend

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Azerbaijan's State Oil Company SOCAR and Russia's Transneft have agreed on volumes of oil transportation via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline for 2017, a source in SOCAR reported. In 2017, SOCAR plans to export about 1.5 million tons of oil through Russia, while in 2016 this figure is expected to reach 1.3 million tons, according to the source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 27 min Monekyt 25
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 35 min PolakPotrafi 190
News Putin proudly confirms plan to invade and annex... (Mar '15) 1 hr Retribution 10
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr PolakPotrafi 5,023
News Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump 2 hr Trump your President 59
News FBI knew about Russia interference with electio... 11 hr davy 348
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 11 hr TRUMP a PUPPET 53
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,086 • Total comments across all topics: 277,350,195

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC