There are on the Reuters story from 20 hrs ago, titled Senator McCain says U.S. stands with Ukraine against Russia. In it, Reuters reports that:

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko shakes hands with U.S. Senator John McCain during a meeting with Ukrainian servicemen in Shirokino settlement near Mariupol, Ukraine, December 31, 2016. Mikhail Palinchak/Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko greets U.S. Senator John McCain during a meeting in Kiev, Ukraine, December 30, 2016.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.