Santa summit cheer can't hide Finland...

Santa summit cheer can't hide Finland's unease about Russia

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: NewsOK.com

Santa and Father Frost, not tanks and troops, have met up at the busiest border crossing between Russia and Finland. But despite the jovial ho-ho-hos in the annual show of seasonal goodwill and neighborly friendship, there lies an increasing disquiet in the Nordic nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 27 min George 176
News Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump 34 min tomin cali 35
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 1 hr Slit3856 52
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 1 hr Dreams5505 87
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr George 5,009
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Teddy 565
News FBI knew about Russia interference with electio... 4 hr Moanz4058 339
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,308 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC