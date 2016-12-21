Russia's Megafon to buy majority stake in Mail.ru for US$740 million
Russia's second-biggest mobile operator Megafon said on Friday it would buy a majority stake in internet group Mail.ru from the two companies' common shareholder Alisher Usmanov for US$740 million. An advertising board with logo of Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon is installed on the roof of a building in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|1 hr
|spud
|41
|Russian military plane disappears from radar af...
|7 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|14 hr
|Mikey
|102
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|14 hr
|Cassandra_
|344
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC