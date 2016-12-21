Russia's Megafon to buy majority stak...

Russia's Megafon to buy majority stake in Mail.ru for US$740 million

Russia's second-biggest mobile operator Megafon said on Friday it would buy a majority stake in internet group Mail.ru from the two companies' common shareholder Alisher Usmanov for US$740 million. An advertising board with logo of Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon is installed on the roof of a building in Moscow, Russia, February 27, 2016.

Russia

