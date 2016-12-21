Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea
There are 3 comments on the White Lake Beacon story from 16 hrs ago, titled Russian plane with 92 aboard crashes into the Black Sea. In it, White Lake Beacon reports that:
In this photo taken on Thursday, March 31, 2016, the Alexandrov Ensemble choir performs during a concert in Moscow, Russia. A Russian plane with 92 people aboard, including the well-known military band, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday, Dec. 25, minutes after takeoff from the resort city of Sochi, the Defense Ministry said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#1 11 hrs ago
MicroFuhrer Putin leads a country with a GDP smaller than Spain, but with a bloated, rusting military based on keeping as much crumbling Soviet junk in service as possible.
It is inevitable that hundreds of Russians will die stupidly and uselessly as a result of this desperate policy from a dying system.
|
Since: Oct 08
3,354
Location hidden
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Stuff happens when you bite more than you can chew. Putin is playing super-power.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#3 42 min ago
He needs to blame foreign enemies for every failure, but given the stalemate in Syria and the collapsing Russian economy, that lie will soon start to wear a little thin.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|32 min
|davy
|349
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|35 min
|LOCK HIM UP
|184
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|36 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,022
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|48 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|54
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|49 min
|MicroFuhrer PUTIN
|56
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|2 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|Gingrich pokes Russia for hypocrisy on 'occupie...
|5 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC