Russian military plane disappears from radar after takeoff near Sochi

A Russian military plane carrying more than 90 people disappeared from radar Sunday after taking off near Sochi, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency. The Tupolev Tu-154 plane, with 83 passengers and eight crew members on board, had taken off from the Adler airport near the Black Sea city early Sunday morning local time, RIA Novosti reported.

