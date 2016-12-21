Russian military jet crashes on way t...

Russian military jet crashes on way to Syria, dozens from Red Army Choir among 92 believed dead

14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

A Russian military plane carrying 92 people, including dozens of Red Army Choir singers, dancers and orchestra members, crashed into the Black Sea on its way to Syria on Sunday morning with no reports of survivors. Planes stand on the tarmac at the Sochi International Airport in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi, Russia December 25, 2016.

