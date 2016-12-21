Russian citizen put in Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist list
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Financial Monitoring Service of Azerbaijan's Financial Markets Supervision Authority has added Russian citizen Rustam Aselderov to the list of persons subject to international sanctions for their support of terrorism, said a report of Financial Monitoring Service posted on its website. Aselderov is wanted by the authorities of the Russian Federation for terrorism crimes, the Financial Monitoring Service said in its message.
