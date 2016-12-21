Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, has died after being shot by a gunman, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says. "Today in Ankara as a result of an attack, the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey, Andrei Gennadyevich Karlov, received a wound from which he died," Zakharova said.
Not wanted in Turkey or anywhere else, these fascist Russians should just go home to their solvent-swilling childish cult-of-personality saturated dying wasteland of a country.
He did a great job.
SHUTHEFAKUP! TURKOFILE CAKSACKER!==>>THE RUSSIANS ARE DOING THE RIGHT THING! GETTING RID OF THE ISLAMIC MUSLIM SAVAGES! WHO DAILY TERRORIZE EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD! UNLIKE THE AMERICAN RUFIANS WHO SUPPORT MINORITY REBELS!INCLUDING THE ISIS TO DESTROY COUNTRIES LIKE THEY DID IN IRAQ! LYBIA! AND NOW IN SYRIA!
Greek cksucker is back at it again.
rockhead , is there more than one jihadi in elkridge. boy that town must reek of smelly turks
A Turkish Patriot who was disgusted to see his country go all "kissy kissy" to Syrian Mass-Murderers, Iranian Jihadis and Russian Nazi Terrorists.
