Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery

Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, has died after being shot by a gunman, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says. "Today in Ankara as a result of an attack, the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Turkey, Andrei Gennadyevich Karlov, received a wound from which he died," Zakharova said.

RUSSKI GO HOME

Surrey, Canada

#1 Monday Dec 19
Not wanted in Turkey or anywhere else, these fascist Russians should just go home to their solvent-swilling childish cult-of-personality saturated dying wasteland of a country.

just a guy i knew

Since: Oct 08

3,341

Location hidden
#2 Monday
He did a great job.

TURKS RSAVAGES

Scarborough, Canada

#3 Monday
RUSSKI GO HOME wrote:
Not wanted in Turkey or anywhere else, these fascist Russians should just go home to their solvent-swilling childish cult-of-personality saturated dying wasteland of a country.
SHUTHEFAKUP! TURKOFILE CAKSACKER!==>>THE RUSSIANS ARE DOING THE RIGHT THING! GETTING RID OF THE ISLAMIC MUSLIM SAVAGES! WHO DAILY TERRORIZE EVERY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD! UNLIKE THE AMERICAN RUFIANS WHO SUPPORT MINORITY REBELS!INCLUDING THE ISIS TO DESTROY COUNTRIES LIKE THEY DID IN IRAQ! LYBIA! AND NOW IN SYRIA!

Greeks are losers

Elkridge, MD

#4 Monday
Greek cksucker is back at it again.

mr large

Tewksbury, MA

#5 Tuesday
Greeks are losers wrote:
Greek cksucker is back at it again.
rockhead , is there more than one jihadi in elkridge. boy that town must reek of smelly turks

RUSSKI GO HOME

Canada

#6 Tuesday
just a guy i knew wrote:
He did a great job.
A Turkish Patriot who was disgusted to see his country go all "kissy kissy" to Syrian Mass-Murderers, Iranian Jihadis and Russian Nazi Terrorists.

