Russia: We had doubts about UN draft, tried to delay vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, on June 7, 2016. A Russian diplomat claimed Tuesday that his country had misgivings about the timing and bias of last week's United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements.

Russia

