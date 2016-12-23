Russia Suspects Belarus In Large-Scale Contraband Of Ukrainian Beef
The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has discovered a channel of re-export of the Ukrainian beef through Belarus to the Russian Federation. As Head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Sergey Dankvert has informed to Interfax, one of the Belarusian enterprises is suspected of carrying out such re-export.
