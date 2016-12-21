Russia Resumes Oil Loadings from Novorossiisk Black Sea Port

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said it had resumed oil loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on Friday morning after a storm. Transneft also said that it expected to export 30.6 million tonnes of oil from Novorossiisk, 50.6 million tonnes from Primorsk, 30 million tonnes from Ust-Luga and 31.7 million tonnes from Kozmino this year.

