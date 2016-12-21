Russia Resumes Oil Loadings from Novo...

Russia Resumes Oil Loadings from Novorossiisk Black Sea Port

19 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft said it had resumed oil loadings from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk on Friday morning after a storm. Transneft also said that it expected to export 30.6 million tonnes of oil from Novorossiisk, 50.6 million tonnes from Primorsk, 30 million tonnes from Ust-Luga and 31.7 million tonnes from Kozmino this year.

Russia

