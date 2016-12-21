Russia hopes oil prices to stabilize in 2H2017
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Russia hopes the oil prices to stabilize at around $55 per barrel in the second half of 2017, said the country's President Vladimir Putin during the annual press conference Dec.23. During the Vienna meeting held Nov.30, OPEC members decided to implement a new OPEC-14 production target of 32.5 million barrels per day.
