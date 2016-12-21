Russia does not rule out 'terrorist act' in Black Sea jet crash
Russian authorities investigating the crash of a military plane that killed 92 people said on Thursday there was no explosion on board but they had not ruled out a "terrorist act" as the cause. A handout photo, provided by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, shows the wreckage of the crashed military Tupolev TU-154 plane lifted from the waters of the Black Sea during a search operation near Sochi, Russia, December 26, 2016.
A criminal regime like Fuhrer Putin's Nazi Russia attacks others and so must expect that those others will defend themselves in any way they can.
