Russia, China and Pakistan for flexib...

Russia, China and Pakistan for flexible ties with Taliban, India ignored

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Afghan security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle after a roadside bomb explosion at the Dasht-E-Barchi in K... Read More towards building a new axis in Afghanistan to accommodate Taliban as a tool against the Islamic Sate terror group, it could have unforeseen consequences for the Russia-India relationship. On Tuesday, China, Pakistan and Russia met in Moscow to discuss Afghanistan's "deteriorating" security situation, despite strong protests from the Afghan government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do so many Russians hate black people? (Sep '12) 1 hr Alxatl92 1,851
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr Sorry Hill 226
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr George 859
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 2 hr George 6,359
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 3 hr Monkey6196 29
News FBI knew about Russia interference with electio... 11 hr Cassandra_ 362
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 15 hr The Real Donald T... 9
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,070 • Total comments across all topics: 277,427,867

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC