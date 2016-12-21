Russia bans 'Overwatch' holiday comic with same-sex kiss as 'propoganda'

Blizzard's recently published Overwatch holiday comic book has been blocked in Russia for portraying a tender, romantic kiss between two women. The comic, an innocuous and heartwarming story that follows some of the characters from Blizzard's first-person during the holidays, confirms the character Tracer as canonically queer by depicting her kissing her partner, Emily, after giving her a gift.

