Rescuers find flight recorder from Black Sea plane crash
Women try to light a candle to place with flowers in front of the Alexandrov Ensemble building in Moscow, Russia, Monday, Dec. 26, 2016, the day after a plane carrying 64 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble crashed into the Black Sea minutes after taking off from the resort city of Sochi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 min
|Reply
|201
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|10 min
|Obama is a War Cr...
|6,336
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|13 min
|PolakPotrafi
|701
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|3 hr
|RIP
|355
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|6 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,033
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|7 hr
|Cassandra_
|11,358
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|12 hr
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|26
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC