Report: Russians regularly shelled eastern Ukraine in 2014

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014 file picture, a Russian military truck carries a MSTA-S self-propelled howitzer about 10 kilometers from the Russia-Ukrainian border control point at town Donetsk, Rostov-on-Don region, Russia. Russian howitzers and rocket launchers regularly pounded Ukrainian positions across the border in the early stages of the war in eastern Ukraine, according to an analysis of hundreds of attack sites published by open source investigative group Bellingcat.

