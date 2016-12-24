Rat Burgers Gaining Popularity in Russia
Remember Pizza Rat, the adorable NYC rat caught on camera dragging a slice of pie back to its rat-lair? As cute as that humanized vermin was, you probably didn't think "Boy, I'd sure like to eat that small animal!" First of all, it would take a whole lot of rats to make just one tasty burger, but fortunately the nutria, a cousin of the rat, has enough meat to put a dent the appetite of Louisiana Cajuns and more recently, Russian diners. The river rat, as its sometimes known, is found in southern Russia and is now a hot item in some Moscow eateries.
