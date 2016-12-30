Putin: Russia wona t oust U.S. diplomats in hacking flap

On Fiesta Bowl media day, Sport Director Jack Pohl caught up with a pair of local Ohio State players who are making an impact on the Buckeye Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a reserve for wild horses near the Urals city of Orenburg, about 1300 kilometers southeast of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin has condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia but said Moscow will not retaliate by expelling American diplomats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.