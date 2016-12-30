Putin: Russia wona t oust U.S. diplom...

Putin: Russia wona t oust U.S. diplomats in hacking flap

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

On Fiesta Bowl media day, Sport Director Jack Pohl caught up with a pair of local Ohio State players who are making an impact on the Buckeye Russian President Vladimir Putin visits a reserve for wild horses near the Urals city of Orenburg, about 1300 kilometers southeast of Moscow, Russia, Monday, Oct. 3, 2016. MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin has condemned a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia but said Moscow will not retaliate by expelling American diplomats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 8 min PolakPotrafi 896
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 34 min George 266
News Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington 40 min George 3
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 2 hr Tm Cln 5,053
News Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump 3 hr Go Blue Forever 83
News US releases detailed look at Russia's election ... 4 hr Just Think 12
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 10 hr 16 teen shots 44
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,202 • Total comments across all topics: 277,484,657

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC