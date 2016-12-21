President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the killing of Russia's ambassador to Turkey.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin , Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov , Director of Russian Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov , and Director of Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin attend a meeting dedicated to the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2016. - Reuters Russia's President Vladimir Putin , Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov , Director of Russian Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov , and Director of Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin attend a meeting dedicated to the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.