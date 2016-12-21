President Vladimir Putin said on Mond...

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that the killing of Russia's ambassador to Turkey.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Times of Oman

Russia's President Vladimir Putin , Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov , Director of Russian Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov , and Director of Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin attend a meeting dedicated to the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2016. - Reuters Russia's President Vladimir Putin , Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov , Director of Russian Federal Security Service Alexander Bortnikov , and Director of Foreign Intelligence Service Sergei Naryshkin attend a meeting dedicated to the murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI knew about Russia interference with electio... 15 min Jaimie 334
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 21 min Just Think 29
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 40 min bldg seven 24
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 43 min Grapes5351 69
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr Chick7393 161
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 4,985
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Pro Ukraine_ 501
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,408

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC