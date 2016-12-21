Nation-Now 57 mins ago 10:04 p.m.Lawyer: 'Appalled' by FBI warrant that shook Clinton

The FBI warrant that shook Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign in its final two weeks has been unsealed, and the lawyer who requested it says it offers "nothing at all" to merit the agency's actions leading up to the Nov. 8 election. The warrant was released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request by Los Angeles lawyer Randy Schoenberg, who wants to determine what probable cause the agency provided to suspect material on disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner's computer might be incriminating to Clinton.

