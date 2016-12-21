Moscow court convicts student for try...

Moscow court convicts student for trying to reach Syria

Varvara Karaulova, who was detained last year in Turkey as she was reportedly trying to cross the border into Syria, sits in a cage in the Moscow District Military Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016. A Moscow court has sentenced a 20-year old university student to four and a half years in prison for trying to join Islamic State group fighters in Syria.

