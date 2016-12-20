McCain, in Estonia, Defends Need for ...

McCain, in Estonia, Defends Need for NATO to Deter Russia

Read more: Voice of America

A leading American senator is telling Baltic state leaders they can count on continued U.S. support from the incoming Donald Trump administration in the event of any Russian aggression. Sen. John McCain, a member of President-elect Trump's Republican party, also said Tuesday in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, that he does not foresee any easing of sanctions imposed on Russia after its annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Russia

