McCain, in Estonia, Defends Need for NATO to Deter Russia
A leading American senator is telling Baltic state leaders they can count on continued U.S. support from the incoming Donald Trump administration in the event of any Russian aggression. Sen. John McCain, a member of President-elect Trump's Republican party, also said Tuesday in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, that he does not foresee any easing of sanctions imposed on Russia after its annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 min
|Cassandra_
|777
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Cassandra_
|6,347
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|2 hr
|Dumbazzjoe
|357
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|3 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|7
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|3 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,040
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|3 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|209
|Russian ambassador shot dead in art gallery
|4 hr
|RUSSKI GO HOME
|8
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC