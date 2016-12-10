Massive Search For Bodies, Black Boxes As Russia Mourns 92 Killed In Plane Crash

Thousands of rescuers have been searching for bodies in the Black Sea as Russia marks a national day of mourning after a Syria-bound military plane crashed on December 25, killing all 92 people on board. By early December 26, only 11 bodies of the crash victims had been found as some 3,500 workers continued searching for bodies and debris -- including the black boxes containing the plane's cockpit flight data -- before currents carry them further away from the shore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.