Kremlin Rival Says He's Ready to Take On Russia's Putin
Russian anti-corruption campaigner and prominent opposition figure Alexei Navalny is seen attending a hearing at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 12, 2016. With all the attention on this year's American presidential elections, one could be forgiven for failing to notice: The race for the Kremlin in 2018 is now on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|56 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|684
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,033
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|Cassandra_
|11,358
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|199
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|7 hr
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|26
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|8 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|8 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|354
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC