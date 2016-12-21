Kremlin calls US-Russian ties 'frozen;' unsure about Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an annual meeting marking a professional holiday for Russian security service employees in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. less Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at an annual meeting marking a professional holiday for Russian security service employees in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|26 min
|George
|176
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|33 min
|tomin cali
|35
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|1 hr
|Slit3856
|52
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|1 hr
|Dreams5505
|87
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|George
|5,009
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|565
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|4 hr
|Moanz4058
|339
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC