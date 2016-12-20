Investigators study flight recorder f...

Investigators study flight recorder from Black Sea jet crash

7 hrs ago Read more: Daily Chronicle

SOCHI, Russia – Investigators recovered the flight-data recorder from a crashed Russian military plane Tuesday and began reviewing its contents to learn why the jet went down moments after takeoff, killing all 92 people aboard, including members of a famous choir. The Tu-154 crashed into the Black Sea early Sunday two minutes after departing in good weather from the city of Sochi.

Russia

