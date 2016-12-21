India alarmed at Russia, China, Pakis...

India alarmed at Russia, China, Pakistan talks on Afghan Taliban

12 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

The Times of India said as Russia, China and Pakistan work towards building a new axis in Afghanistan to accommodate Taliban as a tool against the Islamic Sate terror group, it could have unforeseen consequences for the Russia-India relationship. The paper pointed out that India is holding on to the "red lines" for integration of Taliban into the Afghan government but that seems to be getting diluted by the new axis, which is less Afghan-led and more Pak-led, putting Pakistan once again in the driver's seat on Afghanistan's future.

