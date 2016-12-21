Ilham Aliyev receives Russian commissioner for human rights

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Commissioner for Human Rights of the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova. On behalf of all ombudsmen of the Russian Federation, Moskalkova congratulated the head of state on the occasion of his birthday and wished him robust health and success in his activity.

