Hussam Ayloush, head of CAIR-LA in An...

Hussam Ayloush, head of CAIR-LA in Anaheim, apologizes for tweet about fatal Russian jet crash

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Anaheim Bulletin

Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations, has apologized for a tweet he sent out on Christmas Day expressing disappointment that a plane crash involving a Russian military jet on its way to Syria didn't claim more lives. Ayloush's tweet read: "I'm sad about the crashed Russian military jet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 7 min davy 8
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 45 min Next 27
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 58 min PolakPotrafi 829
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 1 hr Smolensk PAYBACK 8
News Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump 2 hr The Real Donald T... 73
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 2 hr Ms Sassy 220
Russia's AIDS Epidemic WORSENS! 3 hr RUSSIA has AIDS 5
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,409,144

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC