Hussam Ayloush, head of CAIR-LA in Anaheim, apologizes for tweet about fatal Russian jet crash
Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Los Angeles chapter of the Council of American-Islamic Relations, has apologized for a tweet he sent out on Christmas Day expressing disappointment that a plane crash involving a Russian military jet on its way to Syria didn't claim more lives. Ayloush's tweet read: "I'm sad about the crashed Russian military jet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anaheim Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|7 min
|davy
|8
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|45 min
|Next
|27
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|58 min
|PolakPotrafi
|829
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|1 hr
|Smolensk PAYBACK
|8
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|2 hr
|The Real Donald T...
|73
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|2 hr
|Ms Sassy
|220
|Russia's AIDS Epidemic WORSENS!
|3 hr
|RUSSIA has AIDS
|5
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC