Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions on Russia
There are 9 comments on the Voice of America story from 12 hrs ago, titled Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions on Russia. In it, Voice of America reports that:
Prominent Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says Russia did interfere in the recent U.S. presidential election and can expect hard-hitting sanctions. Graham said Wednesday that in 2017, the U.S. Congress will investigate Russia's involvement in the November 8 election that propelled businessman Donald Trump to power.
Canada
#1 8 hrs ago
Yes, this was an attack on the United States by Nazi Russia. It is up to Congress to respond, as the weak Kremlin puppet Trump will do nothing.
Copenhagen, Denmark
#2 8 hrs ago
Canada
#3 7 hrs ago
The Puppet Trump is trying to pretend he is not a traitor, but the facts show otherwise.
Canada
#4 7 hrs ago
http://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/linds...
Looks like the entire Senate thinks Trump is either a Kremlin Puppet or incredibly stuoid and weak!
99 out of 100 Senators agree; Trump is a fool or a traitor!
Saint Paul, MN
#5 7 hrs ago
Shouldn't they wait until Russia actually does something?
More fake news.
Canada
#6 6 hrs ago
Surely you can think of something besides repeating the charges of fake news levelled at Trump and his Kremlin bosses for your spam. Too dumb to think of anything or is there just nothing to find?
#7 4 hrs ago
According to 17 different US government intelligence agencies Russia had committed espionage. All civilian and military intelligence agencies have tracked security breaches to Russia and Vladimir Putin's office.
Do you doubt the US military and intelligence agencies?
#8 4 hrs ago
anyone with more than 1 brain cell would
Since: Dec 16
72
#9 4 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and I assure you that my personal debt of $650 Million to Russian Tycoons and egomaniacal need to believe I won in a landslide has nothing to do with my denial of Russians interference in our election.
