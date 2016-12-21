There are on the Voice of America story from 12 hrs ago, titled Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions on Russia. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Prominent Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says Russia did interfere in the recent U.S. presidential election and can expect hard-hitting sanctions. Graham said Wednesday that in 2017, the U.S. Congress will investigate Russia's involvement in the November 8 election that propelled businessman Donald Trump to power.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Voice of America.