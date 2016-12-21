Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts ...

Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions on Russia

There are 9 comments on the Voice of America story from 12 hrs ago, titled Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions on Russia. In it, Voice of America reports that:

Prominent Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says Russia did interfere in the recent U.S. presidential election and can expect hard-hitting sanctions. Graham said Wednesday that in 2017, the U.S. Congress will investigate Russia's involvement in the November 8 election that propelled businessman Donald Trump to power.

ACT of WAR

Canada

#1 8 hrs ago
Yes, this was an attack on the United States by Nazi Russia. It is up to Congress to respond, as the weak Kremlin puppet Trump will do nothing.

Flavor757

Copenhagen, Denmark

#2 8 hrs ago
ACT of WAR

Canada

#3 7 hrs ago
The Puppet Trump is trying to pretend he is not a traitor, but the facts show otherwise.

ACT of WAR

Canada

#4 7 hrs ago
http://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/linds...

Looks like the entire Senate thinks Trump is either a Kremlin Puppet or incredibly stuoid and weak!

99 out of 100 Senators agree; Trump is a fool or a traitor!

Mikey

Saint Paul, MN

#5 7 hrs ago
Shouldn't they wait until Russia actually does something?

More fake news.

ACT of WAR

Canada

#6 6 hrs ago
Surely you can think of something besides repeating the charges of fake news levelled at Trump and his Kremlin bosses for your spam. Too dumb to think of anything or is there just nothing to find?
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#7 4 hrs ago
Mikey wrote:
Shouldn't they wait until Russia actually does something?

More fake news.
According to 17 different US government intelligence agencies Russia had committed espionage. All civilian and military intelligence agencies have tracked security breaches to Russia and Vladimir Putin's office.

Do you doubt the US military and intelligence agencies?
davy

Colby, KS

#8 4 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Do you doubt the US military and intelligence agencies?
anyone with more than 1 brain cell would
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

72

Olive Branch, MS

#9 4 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and I assure you that my personal debt of $650 Million to Russian Tycoons and egomaniacal need to believe I won in a landslide has nothing to do with my denial of Russians interference in our election.
Russia

