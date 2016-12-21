Europe 2017: Brexit, far-right surgin...

Europe 2017: Brexit, far-right surging, Russian threat

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Britain is suing for divorce, the far-right is on the march, some former Soviet satellites seem disillusioned with the West even as Russia seeks to regain its influence, and America will soon inaugurate an untested, seemingly Russia-friendly president who has voiced doubts about the usefulness of the NATO alliance. The uncertainty is thick enough to breathe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump 12 min MicroFuhrer PUTIN 81
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 15 min ACT of WAR 107
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 18 min Strahd 880
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 1 hr Xstain Fatwass Ce... 38
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 3 hr Cakez9945 6,362
News US releases detailed look at Russia's election ... 3 hr Patriotic One 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 3 hr Sorry Hill 251
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,727 • Total comments across all topics: 277,467,445

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC