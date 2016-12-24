Driver's drunk rampage after crashing car into airport terminal
A drunk driver crashed his car into an airport terminal, smashing into doors and the baggage collection point as he tried to escape police. CCTV shows how the intoxicated man used the airport like a race track, ignoring all known rules of security to try and evade capture and causing an estimated 110,000 of damage.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|1 hr
|spud
|41
|Russian military plane disappears from radar af...
|7 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|14 hr
|Mikey
|102
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|14 hr
|Cassandra_
|344
