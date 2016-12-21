Dec. 23: Kuntzman, Russia and murder
Washington: We would like to thank all the American people who expressed their indignation with Gersh Kuntzman's Dec. 20 column "Assassination of Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was not terrorism, but retribution for Vladimir Putin's war crimes" and showed their solidarity rejecting any attempts to justify terrorism. We appreciate that despite the biased narrative on Russia dominating the U.S. media, many people still can distinguish the difference between freedom of press and fabrications defending violence towards Russian diplomats and therefore inciting hatred.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|1 hr
|spud
|41
|Russian military plane disappears from radar af...
|7 hr
|just a guy i knew
|1
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,020
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|8 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|648
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|13 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|179
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|14 hr
|Mikey
|102
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|14 hr
|Cassandra_
|344
