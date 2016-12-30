Bought during the Cold War, Russian m...

Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions accused of housing spies in the U.S.

There are 1 comment on the Los Angeles Times story from 18 min ago, titled Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions accused of housing spies in the U.S.. In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:

Without warning, American agents descend on a Russian-owned compound in rural Maryland. A similar surprise unfolds at an estate on New York's Long Island.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Xstain Fatwass Central

Philadelphia, PA

#1 4 hrs ago
This is really going to loosen the rental markets in those areas of Maryland and Long Island when all the surrounding teams of US spooks' close up their rented observation posts and living quarters.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US releases detailed look at Russia's election ... 1 hr Cordwainer Trout 9
News Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ... 2 hr 16 teen shots 44
News Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump 2 hr Patriotic One 82
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 2 hr berklee 115
News Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington 3 hr USA Today 1
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 5 hr YIM 264
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 5 hr PolakPotrafi 5,052
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,340 • Total comments across all topics: 277,476,228

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC