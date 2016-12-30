Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions accused of housing spies in the U.S.
There are 1 comment on the Los Angeles Times story from 18 min ago, titled Bought during the Cold War, Russian mansions accused of housing spies in the U.S.. In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:
Without warning, American agents descend on a Russian-owned compound in rural Maryland. A similar surprise unfolds at an estate on New York's Long Island.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
This is really going to loosen the rental markets in those areas of Maryland and Long Island when all the surrounding teams of US spooks' close up their rented observation posts and living quarters.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US releases detailed look at Russia's election ...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|9
|Graham: 'Enough is Enough;' Predicts Sanctions ...
|2 hr
|16 teen shots
|44
|Putin says Democrats sore losers, praises Trump
|2 hr
|Patriotic One
|82
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|2 hr
|berklee
|115
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|3 hr
|USA Today
|1
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|5 hr
|YIM
|264
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,052
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC