At Least 62 Dead in Siberia After Drinking Counterfeit Bath Oil

Yesterday

At least 62 people have died in a Siberian city after drinking counterfeit bath oil as a substitute for alcohol. The deaths began over the weekend in the city of Irkutsk in Russia's far east, after dozens died in a matter of hours.

