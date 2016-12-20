Assad gains Aleppo, but others likely to shape Syria's fate
In this Oct. 10, 2016 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left and Russian President Vladimir Putin, shake hands following the group photo at the World Energy Congress, in Istanbul, Turkey. With his victory in Aleppo, Syrian President Bashar Assad appears to have survived a nearly six-year war to drive him from power, but he is now more dependent on outside powers than ever.
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|10 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|684
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,033
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|Cassandra_
|11,358
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|6 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|199
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|7 hr
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|26
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|7 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|7 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|354
