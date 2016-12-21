Actions taken by Obama in response to...

Actions taken by Obama in response to Russian hacking

There are 2 comments on the Brandon Sun story from 12 hrs ago, titled Actions taken by Obama in response to Russian hacking.

President Barack Obama slapped harsh sanctions on the Russian intelligence services Thursday, both for the hacking that disrupted the U.S. presidential election and for the harassment of U.S. diplomats working in Russia. The U.S. also released a detailed report exposing Russia's hacking infrastructure in an effort to help computer specialists prevent more cyberattacks.

SPANK PUTIN

Surrey, Canada

#1 11 hrs ago
Good to see there is still a real American with balls in the White House.

But soon, the weak little puppet of Fuhrer Putin and human comb-over Donald Trump will take power, and all of Nazi Russia's acts of war against America will be just fine, because Putin says so.

Makes a Canadian want to burn the darn White House down again......after January 20th, naturally.
The Real Donald Trump

Since: Dec 16

101

Olive Branch, MS

#2 11 hrs ago
I am The Real Donald Trump and I have decided that Russia didn't interest in our elections, but I have scheduled a briefing with the CIA, NSA, FBI, et al next week. I am thankful President Obama expelled the Russian diplomats because now I will have cover to be gratuitous in my relations with Russia. Not for the explicit purpose of a diplomatic exchange with a nation that threatens our allies in NATO and supports a butcher in Syria. But because I have $650 Million in personal debt to Russian tycoons and am beholden to Russia interests.
Russia

