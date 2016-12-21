49 People in Russia Are Dead After Trying to Drink Poisonous Bath Oil
There are 1 comment on the Grub Street story from Monday Dec 19, titled 49 People in Russia Are Dead After Trying to Drink Poisonous Bath Oil. In it, Grub Street reports that:
Russian officials say a big Siberian city is reeling in the wake of a mass-poisoning incident where at least 49 people died drinking a toxic bath oil they thought would get them drunk. Makeshift booze is a major problem among Russia's less well-off, and authorities say this particular instance - which happened in Russia's sixth-largest city, Irkutsk, and put an additional 15 people in hospitals - is one of the deadliest in years.
