There are on the Grub Street story from Monday Dec 19, titled 49 People in Russia Are Dead After Trying to Drink Poisonous Bath Oil. In it, Grub Street reports that:

Russian officials say a big Siberian city is reeling in the wake of a mass-poisoning incident where at least 49 people died drinking a toxic bath oil they thought would get them drunk. Makeshift booze is a major problem among Russia's less well-off, and authorities say this particular instance - which happened in Russia's sixth-largest city, Irkutsk, and put an additional 15 people in hospitals - is one of the deadliest in years.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Grub Street.