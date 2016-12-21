33 dead from alcohol poisoning in Sib...

33 dead from alcohol poisoning in Siberia after drinking bath lotion

There are 1 comment on the NOLA.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled 33 dead from alcohol poisoning in Siberia after drinking bath lotion. In it, NOLA.com reports that:

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in a Siberian city after at least 33 people died of alcohol poisoning caused from drinking a bath lotion they hoped would give them the same sensation as alcoholic beverages. Another 15 people were in critical condition in hospitals in the city of Irkutsk, Russia 's sixth-largest city with a population of 1.1 million.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
DYING NAZI RUSSIA

Surrey, Canada

#1 Monday Dec 19
Russia is such a shihthole that the only future Fuhrer Putin can see for it is a series of thefts from neighbouring nations, and only to sustain the slow decline.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News FBI knew about Russia interference with electio... 8 min Jaimie 334
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 13 min Just Think 29
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 33 min bldg seven 24
News War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha... 36 min Grapes5351 69
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr Chick7393 161
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Tm Cln 4,985
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 1 hr Pro Ukraine_ 501
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,711 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,251

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC