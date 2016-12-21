33 dead from alcohol poisoning in Siberia after drinking bath lotion
There are 1 comment on the NOLA.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled 33 dead from alcohol poisoning in Siberia after drinking bath lotion. In it, NOLA.com reports that:
Authorities have declared a state of emergency in a Siberian city after at least 33 people died of alcohol poisoning caused from drinking a bath lotion they hoped would give them the same sensation as alcoholic beverages. Another 15 people were in critical condition in hospitals in the city of Irkutsk, Russia 's sixth-largest city with a population of 1.1 million.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NOLA.com.
|
Surrey, Canada
|
#1 Monday Dec 19
Russia is such a shihthole that the only future Fuhrer Putin can see for it is a series of thefts from neighbouring nations, and only to sustain the slow decline.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|8 min
|Jaimie
|334
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|13 min
|Just Think
|29
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|33 min
|bldg seven
|24
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|36 min
|Grapes5351
|69
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|Chick7393
|161
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|4,985
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|501
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC