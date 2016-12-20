2017 promises US-China tensions, resurgent Russia, and trade turbulence
But next year could be just as turbulent, particularly as Mr. Trump takes the reins in Washington. Here is a quick tour of places and stories to keep an eye on in 2017.
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|56 min
|Pro Ukraine_
|684
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|5,033
|20,000 protest in Ukraine's capital (Jan '14)
|3 hr
|Cassandra_
|11,358
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|7 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|199
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|7 hr
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|26
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|8 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|8 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|354
