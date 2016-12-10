10 Things to Know for Today
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, arrive for an event to thank service members and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, arrive for an event to thank service members and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Russia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|1 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|199
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|5,031
|The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ...
|1 hr
|TRUMP A PUPPET
|26
|Russian military plane disaster: What we know s...
|1 hr
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|4
|FBI knew about Russia interference with electio...
|1 hr
|LOCK HIM UP
|354
|Putin proudly confirms plan to invade and annex... (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|PUTIN a LIAR
|11
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|PolakPotrafi
|680
Find what you want!
Search Russia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC