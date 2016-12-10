10 Things to Know for Today

10 Things to Know for Today

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: New Canaan News-Review

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, arrive for an event to thank service members and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, arrive for an event to thank service members and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Russia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 1 hr PolakPotrafi 199
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr PolakPotrafi 5,031
News The Latest: Senate to hold hearing on election ... 1 hr TRUMP A PUPPET 26
News Russian military plane disaster: What we know s... 1 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 4
News FBI knew about Russia interference with electio... 1 hr LOCK HIM UP 354
News Putin proudly confirms plan to invade and annex... (Mar '15) 1 hr PUTIN a LIAR 11
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr PolakPotrafi 680
See all Russia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Russia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Russia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,414 • Total comments across all topics: 277,361,551

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC