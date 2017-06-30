Tutuianu, asked what Iohannis told the ministers after they were...

Defence Minister Adrian Tutuianu stated on Monday, at a press conference, that President Klaus Iohannis asked the members of the Tudose Government to govern well, during the talk they had after they were sworn in. Asked what President Klaus Iohannis told them immediately after they were sworn in at the Presidential Palace, Tutuianu claimed that the Head of State asked the ministers to govern well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.