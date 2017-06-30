Travel: Romania is beautiful, vibrant and intriguing
It has wide radial boulevards, its own Arc de Triomphe and even a Gara du Nord railway terminus. In the 1930s Bucharest was known as the Paris of the East as people flocked here for its arts and culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|205
|UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12)
|May '17
|Hateromanians
|115
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr '17
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC