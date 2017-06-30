The Latest: Romanian police detain 7 ...

The Latest: Romanian police detain 7 near border

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Romanian border police have detained five Iraqi migrants and two Bulgarian guides who are suspected of illegally crossing the border and trying to go the Schengen visa-free travel zone. Police they stopped two cars on Thursday in the town of Negru Voda in southeastern Romania, following a tip-off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Romanian President warns about declining birth ... (Sep '07) May '17 Hateromanians 205
News UK's 300k bill for Romanian robber (Jan '12) May '17 Hateromanians 115
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr '17 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,524 • Total comments across all topics: 282,308,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC