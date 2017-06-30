Telecom CEO: Legislative and fiscal c...

Telecom CEO: Legislative and fiscal changes in Romania hurdle long-term plans

Romania has changed seven communications ministers in the last three years, and the frequent political, legislative and fiscal changes create difficulties in concentrating on long-term plans, said the departing Vodafone Romania general director and president Ravinder Takkar , reports local News.ro . "Instead of focusing on our business we need to adapt to changes.

