Stolt-Nielsen Aims to Cut Debt

CEO: Chemical tanker demand is good but order book of new vessels is too high, and equals to 16.7 pct of current fleet Investment program in chemical tanker vessels, terminals and tank containers and other small investments sum up to $538 million, of this $337 million will come in H2 2017 and 2018 Q2 results below forecast, nevertheless Stolt-Nielsen shares are up 1.8 percent vs a drop in Oslo Bourse main share index of 0.05 pct Aluminium Marine Consultants informs it has handed over MO4 to Mainprize Offshore this week for work as a wind farm support... Lloyd's Register has donated 20,000 to Sailors' Society's Emergency Welfare Fund which provides financial relief to... Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering will sell the subsidiary of Mangalia Shipyard Romania to a Dutch builder Damen Shipyard Group... Wood Group has secured a new front end engineering design contract with Gastrade ... (more)

